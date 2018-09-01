Trinity High teen in critical condition after water rescue, being swept through drainage pipe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen from Trinity High School is in critical condition following a flooding incident on Friday night.
A call came in at around 7:02 p.m. of a potential water rescue in the 800 block of Foxfire Drive.
When officers arrived, they were told a 15-year-old boy was playing in a drainage ditch when he was swept away through a drainage pipe from the area of the 9800 block of Melissa Drive to the 9400 block of Tamarisk Parkway, a distance of about 100 yards, the LMPD said.
The boy was found in the rear of a home in the 9400 block of Tamarisk Parkway.
Louisville Metro EMS was called to the scene, and the boy was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
Trinity High School Tweeted about the incident on Saturday afternoon:
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.