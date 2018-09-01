Uber driver speeds, takes wrong turn into San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KFMB/CNN) - A California Uber driver made a lucky escape after his car fell into San Diego Bay.
Farhad Baban survived the accident with no injuries.
It happened late Thursday night.
Baban was on his way to pick up a passenger near Harbor Island when he missed a turn.
He was traveling at a high rate of speed and ended up in the water.
He was able to escape through a broken window and swam to shore.
A crane pulled the car from the bay while the driver watched.
"I was driving a little bit too fast at Harbor Island Drive and drove into the water," Baban said. "I couldn't control the car and I hit the curb and lost control."
Police said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.
Copyright 2018 KFMB via CNN. All rights reserved.