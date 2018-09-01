UofL Foundation faces IRS audit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Foundation is being audited by the IRS, the University confirmed on Friday.
The Foundation said in a statement that they are “participating in an IRS inquiry” related to tax returns from 2016.
In May 2018, via tax filings and correspondence, the UofL Foundation self-reported several instances of excessive compensation--but the IRS is now requesting additional information and meetings.
The audit will focus on excessive compensation of former UofL President and Foundation Chair James Ramsey...along with former Chief of Staff Kathleen Smith.
Since 2016, the Foundation said that they have transformed compensation, governance, staff and structure within the organization.
They also stated that requests were made to Ramsey and Smith to pay back the portion of their salaries deemed to be excessive by the Foundation.
The Foundation said it intends to fully cooperate with any and all requests for information from the IRS.
