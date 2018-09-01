Wheeler Elementary students, past and present, remember a favorite teacher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sudden death of a teacher at Wheeler Elementary School led to an outpouring of love and support in Fern Creek over the weekend.
Students, former students, families, teachers and administrators gathered to remember educator Diana Davidson with her family at the entrance to Wheeler Elementary school at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ms. Davidson, known affectionately to friends as “Di”, passed away suddenly at her home last weekend in New Albany.
Davidson was entering her 26th year of teaching at Wheeler Elementary school, where she taught kindergarten and first grade.
“My daughter had this teacher, Ms. Davidson, and I can tell you she was one-of-a-kind,” Lindsey Heick said.
Former and current students were asked to wear red to show her family how much she was loved. Some wore #TeamDi t-shirts to celebrate the legacy of a woman who made such a memorable positive impact on their lives.
Davidson created and maintained The Kids' Garden at Wheeler. She was, her obituary said, the first one to school in the morning and the last one to leave.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio expressed his sadness at the loss and respect for Davidson on Twitter earlier in the week:
As part of her legacy, the Diana Davidson Educational Memorial has been established to promote the higher education of youth at First Financial Bank (100 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150).
