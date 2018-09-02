Level I hazmat declared: All eastbound lanes of I-264 blocked due to semi on fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All eastbound lanes of I-264 are blocked due to a commercial motor vehicle fire and crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:28 p.m., according to Trimarc.
A level I hazmat was declared due to “an unknown quantity of bourbon and unknown quantity of diesel spilling onto the roadway," Metrosafe said.
There were two vehicles involved. Video from the crash indicated that a semi truck was on fire.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that around 4:30 p.m., the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a semi tractor trailer that caught on fire on I-264 eastbound at the 4 mile marker. That location is near Cane Run Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the semi was driving when, for some unknown reason, the truck drifted into the emergency lane and hit a stalled car with an occupant inside. As a result, the semi truck burst into flames, the LMPD said.
The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Hospital. The driver of the car that was hit sustained minor injuries, Mitchell said in a statement.
The left shoulder, right shoulder and all eastbound lanes were blocked in the mile marker 4.6 area of Cane Run Road.
The lanes will be blocked for “an extended period of time,” Metrosafe said.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.