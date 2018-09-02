FORECAST: Heat index values 95-100 the next few days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While an isolated thunderstorm will still exist in the forecast, the coverage will ease back some starting today and certainly into next week.
This means the heat will become more and more of a show-stealer. Highs Sunday will push to around that 90-degree mark with low to mid 90s still on the table for most, if not all, of next week.
Heat-index values may even exceed 100 degrees a couple of those days. The next change in our weather will be with a cold front that will try to beat the heat down once we close in on next weekend. But it does look to be a gradual process.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Afternoon t-storms develop (20%) HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Few clouds. Muggy. LOW: 74°
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and hot. Afternoon t-storm (10%) HIGH: 92° (heat index 95-98)
