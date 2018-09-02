Jeffersonville adds two more beloved community members to “Home of Champions” wall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two new additions to the “Home of Champions” wall in Big Four Station Park were revealed Saturday.
Even with all the crowds and excitement in the park for Labor Day weekend, the City of Jeffersonville took some time out to honor Don Durbin and Ray Parrella.
Every year, the city picks two nominees to be added to the wall, honoring those who make an impact on the community.
“There’s a lot of Jeffersonville history here on this wall,” said Mayor Mike Moore. “This honor we take extremely seriously.”
Durbin, a Jeffersonville High School graduate, discovered in his 35-year military career a love for small bore shooting.
In a 27-year shooting career, he qualified for the 1984 Olympic Trials, also going on to win the highest of shooting honors in the country and countless medals.
He said he was completely taken by surprise that his family nominated him.
“This is great. It’s something that will last,” said Durbin.
Parrella, also a veteran, was stationed at Fort Knox and hasn’t left the area since.
He moved to Jeffersonville and opened Ray Parrella's Italian Restaurant, a Jeffersonville favorite. He's a well-known member of the community holding national records in running and still involves himself in serving the community.
“It’s more than an honor, really, it’s a family thing. Even though I got honored up here, everyone out here is my family and with all the awards I got this is the best one,” said Parrella.
Two well loved and respected men, now a permanent fixture in the city that inspired them.
If you have someone you want to nominate click HERE.
