Kentucky Center opens to the public after fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after damage from a massive fire brought performances at the Kentucky Center to a standstill, the venue is opening its doors and letting visitors in once again.
The lobby scaffolding may still be up, and the seats empty Saturday, but if you peek between them at the stage, you’ll see action some say deserves a standing ovation.
“Today is a big day for us because it’s the first day that we’re open for the general public," Kentucky Center President Kim Baker said. "In fact, we just sold our first ticket at a temporary box office on site.”
That after a three alarm roof fire caused a massive response Downtown in June.
Water and smoke left the building damaged.
“The commonwealth did have insurance that kind of helped us ride through that," Baker said. "But still, not having shows at that time here at the Kentucky Center has definitely been challenging and a bit of a nail biter.”
A nail biter for days, but Saturday smiles were visible at the temporary box office.
Experts said the building has no structural damage and ticket sales are flowing again online and on site.
Kentucky Center officials said that is thanks to the Finance Cabinet and more than 35 contractors with over 200 employees.
There is still work to be done, though. The roof, carpet and some design changes are underway, but Baker said the bare bones of the operation have charm, too.
“They should really come down and actually see it right now because its something you wont quite ever see again," Baker said.
Friday, Romeo and Juliet will be the first performance to take the stage since the building closed.
A classic play being brought to life by the Louisville Ballet, as the drama incited by flames in June reaches its third act with a curtain call in sight.
Baker said the timeline for work to be completed at the Kentucky Center is still fluctuating, but she expects that it will continue through next spring.
