Kentucky overcomes sloppy first half, beats Central Michigan

(WAVE) - It took a half to get untracked, but UK threw a second-half shutout and eventually pulled away from upset-minded Central Michigan on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Wildcats turned the ball over four times in the first half and were lucky to take a 21-20 lead into halftime. But UK added a touchdown in each of the final two quarters for the 35-20 win.
Benny Snell and A.J. Rose ran for two touchdowns apiece -- each scored one that covered more than 50 yards -- and sophomore Gunnar Hoak threw his first career touchdown pass in relief of injured starter Terry Wilson. Hoak connected with David Bouvier on a 24-yard scoring strike with just 14 seconds left in the first half. The score marked UK’s second straight touchdown after falling behind 20-7.
Central Michigan logged an upset win at Oklahoma State early in 2016 and at Kansas last year. Though the win at KU might not have been too big of an upset, road wins against Power 5 teams are always reason for MAC squads to celebrate. Kentucky, however, tightened up its defense in the second half and took better care of the football so as not to be added to the Chippewas' list of victims.
UK plays at SEC rival Florida on Saturday, while Central Michigan welcomes Kansas.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.