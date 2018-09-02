Man charged with 2017 Paducah break-in

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man has been charged with a 2017 break-in.
According to Paducah Police Department, on June 3, 2017, a man was sleeping in his Paducah home when a man broke in, bound his hands and feet with duct tape and stole some cash, a .22 caliber Ruger revolver and a 20-gauge shotgun.
Detective Nathan Jaimet collected the tape from the man’s hands and feet, a roll of duct tape from the bedroom and the door knobs from the back door of the home and submitted the items to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for processing.
Shortly afterward, officers conducting an unrelated investigation recovered a Ruger handgun that matched the description of the one stolen in the robbery.
On May 21, 2018, Detective Jaimet was notified that the lab had gotten a “hit” on DNA obtained from the roll of duct tape.
The DNA matched a man named Don W. Brelsford.
Detective Jaimet located Brelsford who was an inmate at Roederer Correctional Facility in LaGrange, KY.
Jaimet received a complete report and confirmation of a DNA match on August 20 and the case was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury last Friday, August 24.
The grand jury charged Brelsford with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and being a persistent felony offender.
Brelsford is currently being held at the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Fredonia.
