Man steals ambulance, evades cops in chase caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – This ambulance wasn’t headed to the emergency room.
Albuquerque Police said a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital early Saturday morning, and their short pursuit of him was caught on camera.
"We had an individual who stole an ambulance from a hospital. That individual was able to get inside the ambulance, take off and we were called right away,” said police spokesman Simon Drobik.
The chase lasted about 20 minutes, and officers used spike belts to take out the front tires.
"The problem is that the thing is so heavy,” Drobik said. “It's a huge vehicle that we can't pit that out to stop it. So through the work of different area commanding (officers) and good leadership, we were able to set up some spike belts that took out the front tires."
Police said they were just glad they were able to stop the stolen ambulance before something worse happened.
"It's always a worry, even though it was like 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, that that vehicle could go to a crowded place and hurt people," Drobik said.
The man behind the wheel has been identified as 40-year-old David Neher.
Police said he has an extensive arrest history and has been booked three times so far just this year.
"Once he leaves the hospital, he’ll be booked on the felony charges of receiving and transferring a motor vehicle,” Drobik said.
