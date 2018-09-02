Monroe County Sheriff: 3 horses, 2 dogs killed, possibly by ‘a large animal’

MONROE CO., KY (WAVE) - Three horses and two dogs, a pit bull and a husky, were found dead in Monroe County on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to reports of dead animals in the Bill Butler Spur area.
Once on scene, they found three horses, a pit bull and a husky dead. It is believed that the incident occurred in the early morning hours.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the killings could have been done by a large cat or other type of animal.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Diagnostics Team in Frankfort will travel to examine the animals.
Residents were highly advised to keep a close eye on small children and animals when outside, to use caution and to be aware of their surroundings.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.