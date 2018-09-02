Purrfect: Championship Cat Show comes to Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Competitive cats let their claws out at a kitty competition in the metro this weekend.
The 2018 Championship Cat Show was put on by the Kentuckiana Cat Club at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Many different types of kittens and cats were shown. Entrants ranged from show-stopping pedigreed cats to household pets.
Organizers said they do the show every year for many reasons.
“Because we love cats is the very first thing we want to promote. Cats. We want to promote the welfare of cats and we can do that by having people come to the show and see the purebred cats that they normally would not see otherwise,” Show Secretary Carole Barbee said. “Learn about cats, learn how to take of their cats.”
There were some requirements for contestants. For example, longhair cats had to be combed daily to keep their coats tidy. All participants were required to have neatly trimmed nails and clean ears.
Each cat was assigned a number, then called into the judging ring. Divisions included kittens, adults, alters and HHP (household pets).
This was the 57th year for the show. Proceeds benefit community organizations dedicated to animals.
The Kentuckiana Cat Club, which puts on the annual event, was founded in 1958 as a chartered club of the American Cat Fanciers Association. It serves cat owners in Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
