Worshipers return to Parkland church week after member was shot outside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One week after a man died from being shot outside a Parkland neighborhood church, those who once prayed alongside him returned to worship.
Last Sunday, witnesses said Bennie Berry, 43, was shot after he left Elim Baptist Church on Greenwood Avenue.
He later died at UofL hospital.
Since then, pastors and others in the Parkland neighborhood have offered words of support to the community.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad addressed the church members through a Facebook post writing that he understands the safety concerns people have while going to church, despite the shooting not being random or connected to those in the building.
He added that the department will be vigilant in patrols Sunday morning, particularly around churches in the community.
As people left Elim after church, it was clear they were leaning on their faith.
"I only want to make a statement," church member Andrea Swain said. "I have victory in Christ. Amen."
A phrase repeated by some of those making the same walk Berry did one week ago.
Chief Conrad’s Facebook post also read that LMPD Homicide detectives are working diligently to find who is responsible for the crime. It asked people to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
