BBQ Under the Bridge provides food, clothing for homeless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several people performed a labor of love on Labor Day.
The 8th annual BBQ Under the Bridge took place Monday.
The event serves free food for Louisville’s homeless population and to the public.
In addition to food, games and music, attendees also had the opportunity to shop at the Unique Boutique, which has new and gently used clothes, shoes, coats and accessories.
Trinity Family Life Center collects donations for the event every year.
“We come to where the need is, this is where the need is. We bring prayer, worship and praise. We are getting ready to celebrate today and show a labor of love, to all persons,” Trinity Family Life Center executive director Shenita Rickman said.
At last year’s event, Rickman said they helped at least 60 veterans get the help and resources they needed.
