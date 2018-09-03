Crittenden County: 4 dead in early morning house fire

SALEM, KY (WAVE) - Four people have died after an early morning house fire in Crittenden County, the Kentucky State Police said.
A call came in at approximately 6:54 a.m. of a house fire on Watson Cemetery Road in Salem, Kentucky to the Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville.
Five people were inside the house when the fire occurred, an investigation revealed. Witnesses were able to rescue one person, a 6-year-old, without any injuries, KSP said.
Four other people were pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County coroner: Kenneth Belt, 75; Waylon Hillard, 32; Lindsey Dickerson, 26; and Dathon Hillard, 1.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.
