Derby City BMX Nationals get rolling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is one of the biggest national racing competitions--and it comes to Louisville every Labor Day weekend.
So this Labor Day, it was time for the Derby City BMX nationals at Tom Sawyer Park.
The event runs from Friday to Monday.
The BMX races are made for people of all ages. Some events are for children as young as two, and there are events for those age 61 and over.
Not all of the event is fun and games. Some people compete for points to get to the Olympics.
“We also have Olympians out here. You know, we have the gold medalist here, the silver medalist is here from the 2016 games, and they’re all here doing autographs all weekend long,” USA BMX National Coordinator Chris Luna said.
There are 30 national competitions in the country a year, but Louisville’s remains one of the most popular.
