FORECAST: One of the hottest Labor Days on file

ALERTS: Heat index values around 100 the next few days
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The “heat bubble” will continue to sweat us out over the next few days.
Thunderstorm chances remain very low, but not zero - so be mindful of quick downpours.
A cold front will start to work its way in by Friday/weekend. While that is taking place, soon-to-be Tropical Storm Gordon will be moving into the Mississippi River Valley. The moisture from this system may get pulled like cotton candy right into the cold front in our region. Just how this all evolves/lines up is still very much in question. But it is a classic heavy rain setup for our area that will need to be watched over the next few days.
More tropical activity toward mid-September will keep confidence lower than normal for the long term forecast.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mainly sunny and steamy, isolated t-storm (10%) HIGH: 94°
TONIGHT: Few clouds, muggy; LOW: 76°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot; HIGH: 94°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map holiday traffic delays
- EARLIEST ALERT: All about “Gordon” and “Helene”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.