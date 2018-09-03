Police seek owner of truck involved in deadly hit and run on Westport Rd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A truck police believe was involved in a deadly hit and run crash with a bicyclist was caught on a surveillance camera.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 30 in the 8100 block of Westport Road, near Westport Middle School.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed in hit-and-run on Westport Road identified
A surveillance camera captured the driver of the truck going northbound on Herr Lane.
The Louisville Metro Police Department shared images of the truck on its Facebook page.
The truck is described as a late 90s to mid 2000s Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with silver running boards and a white cab topper with full windows on both sides. The driver-side headlight is out and the passenger light is “angled outward.”
It’s important to note that no warrants are active for the driver of the truck. Officers want to question the person behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information about this truck or the owner of this truck should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
