Jefferson Co. Democratic Delegation reveals labor-oriented agenda

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Union members in several industries celebrated a Labor Day picnic at the Louisville Zoo on Monday.
Democratic politicians used the gathering to seek out votes and talk about their legislative priorities related to labor.
Local, state and federal politicians spoke at the event.
Some took jabs at Gov. Matt Bevin and President Donald Trump, comparing the two on labor, but for union member David Hines, the picnic was a family affair.
"This is my brother, my mom, my daughter, niece, nephew," Hines said, as he introduced the group.
Hines said it made sense to bring those closest to him to the union picnic because organized labor is critical to them.
“It helped me provide a great life for my family, great benefits and helped me overall be more successful,” Hines said.
Hine's testimony is an idea being leveraged Monday by both political hopefuls preparing for the November election, and more established politicians hoping to energize their bases.
“He said to me, ‘You know John, democracy does not guarantee a happy ending,’” Rep. John Yarmuth, (D-Louisville), said, describing a discussion with a friend about the state of the federal government.
Democrats aligned with labor told union members they need majorities in the state and federal legislatures to get the laws they want to see passed.
The Jefferson County Democratic Delegation announced 13 labor-related bills it plans to pre-file in the Kentucky State legislature.
According to a delegation press release, the 13 bills comprising the labor-oriented legislative agenda include:
- Raising the minimum wage – unchanged since 2009 – in regular increments until it reaches $15 an hour by the early 2020s. This would also include pay-equity protections.
- Repealing the punitive sections of this year’s House Bill 2, a law that requires most workers with permanent but partial injuries to assume their workers comp medical costs after 15 years. This law also significantly and unnecessarily reduces the number of doctors certified to diagnose black lung.
- Repealing 2017’s right-to-work law, which requires unions to cover collective bargaining and other labor-related costs for non-dues paying members.
- Reinstating prevailing wage for public works projects.
- Reestablishing the 13-member state Occupation and Safety and Health Standards Board, which Governor Bevin abolished earlier this summer and which helps write regulations related to workplace safety.
- Providing better protections for employees on maternity leave.
- Requiring governments to give a preference whenever possible for iron, steel and manufactured goods produced in Kentucky or the United States.
- Protecting crime victims who have to take time off to attend criminal proceedings.
- Requiring companies receiving state tax incentives to provide reasonable wages and benefits.
- Calling on companies to provide earned paid sick leave.
- Setting fairer schedule policies for employees.
- Requiring two-person crews on trains or light engines used in connection with the movement of freight.
- Stronger penalization of mis-classification fraud in the construction industry.
"The passage of right to work was very detrimental to this state, it really has. What's happened is people are finally realizing that it sounds good, but it's not really a good thing," Rep Jeff Donohue, (D) Jefferson, said.
But Donohue added bipartisan support hasn't trickled over from the majority party for any of the proposed initiatives.
"Honestly, no," Donohue said. "If you really want to be honest about it."
Momentum needed to make bills become laws speakers at the event said they’d want to change by November, not by negotiation, but a blue wave at the ballot box.
