Make it a Goode morning 9.3.18

It will be that second front that will likely stall nearby Sunday/early next week. This is very important to nail down. It will act as a funnel to pull in moisture from leftovers of “Gordon” and perhaps even another system that develops in the Gulf during this period. These setups can leave to rounds of heavy rain and of course, flooding. The center of high pressure to our east will be the one in charge of this one. The flow around it will steer that moisture feed and determine where that front ends up stalling. Some of the data suggests IL/MO and central IN would take the brunt of that. Others say right along the Ohio River.