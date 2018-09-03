Off of work, but working muscles: Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – People were off work on Monday and working their muscles at Waterfront Park.
“I like Zumba,” Victoria Raisor said. “Zumba’s fun. It just makes you feel like you’re really doing something out here.”
The 8 a.m. start to the 28th annual Labor Day Hike, Bike and Paddle eased people into activity with some tai chi and yoga.
“It’s just a relaxed, very mellow type of feeling,” David Dettlinger said.
However, there was a noticeable difference to the event this year.
“Of course for those of us who knew Sam, know of Sam’s love for yoga,” Mayor Greg Fischer said to a crowd standing on the Great Lawn.
Sam Rangaswamy was a well known yoga enthusiast and Louisville businessman. He helped bring yoga and tai chi to the Hike, Bike and Paddle in 2011.
Rangaswamy died in June, but his family was on hand Monday to be recognized for his contributions and take part in laughter.
Laughing yoga was something Rangaswamy enjoyed.
The positive energy was carried throughout the day.
“This is what life is about,” Marvin Travis said. “Loosening up and getting around other people that are familiar with things you do and do it with them.”
It’s also worth it to try something new.
“We’re a society that doesn’t get enough exercise and this is a good example of getting people out,” Dettlinger said.
