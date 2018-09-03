Tropical Storm Gordon lashes south FL, warnings for central Gulf updated

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Gordon developed in the Florida Keys on Labor Day morning, while Tropical Storm Florence continued to churn well out in the Atlantic Ocean.
At about 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo, the tropical storm is heading west-northwest at 16 mph, with winds of around 45 mph.
While south Florida and the Florida Keys are experiencing the effects from Gordon, the National Hurricane Center has also issued watches and warnings for the central Gulf Coast.
A hurricane watch is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River, MS, to the Alabama-Florida border, since Gordon could possibly become a category 1 hurricane before landfall.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida to just east of Morgan City, LA, including Lake Ponchartrain and Lake Maurepas, LA; and Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, FL, including Florida Bay and Ocean Reef.
People in the warned area should prepare for tropical storm conditions - strong wind and heavy rainfall.
A hurricane watch is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River, MS, to the Alabama-Florida border.
A storm surge warning has been issued from Shell Beach, LA, to the Mississippi-Alabama border.
Forecasters have also issued a storm surge watch from west of Shell Beach, LA, to the mouth of the Mississippi River, and from east of the Mississippi-Alabama border to Navarre, FL.
In the meantime, the tropical storm is pelting south Florida, the Florida Keys with heavy rain and wind.
Gordon is expected to continue to move in a generally west-northwest motion until it makes landfall somewhere on the central Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm.
Well out into the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Florence continues to move west-northwestward as it flirts with hurricane strength. Its maximum sustained winds top out at 65 mph.
Because Florence is so far away from the mainland, forecasters aren't yet sure what impact it will have on the U.S.
As it encounters shear that will hinder its development, Tropical Storm Florence is expected to make a northwest turn. The timing of that turn is key in determining its impacts, if any, on the U.S. mainland, forecasters said.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.