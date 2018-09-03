Vigil held for Trinity High teen badly injured when swept through drainage pipe

LYNDON, KY (WAVE) – People gathered for a prayer service Sunday afternoon at St. Mary Margaret for 15-year-old Davey Albright.
Albright was critically injured Friday night in a flooding accident. Officials said the teenager was playing in a drainage ditch near Melissa Drive when he was swept away through the pipe. The water carried him around 100 yards to the back of a home on Tamarisk Parkway.
Over 150 friends and family members came to the vigil to pray for him. Many were his classmates at Trinity High School.
“We're all praying for you,” said friend William Gunn. “I hope that you can make a quick recovery, if not a quick one than a total one. We're all in your corner.”
Matthew Chou said he and Albright became close friends in Boy Scouts.
“He’s extremely nice and extremely funny,” Chou said.
Chou’s cousin Michael also knows Albright. His family came home from a trip early to make it to the vigil.
"He always seemed like the type of guy who would stand up for you if you need it,” Michael said. “I just hope he pulls through, he seems like the kind of guy who would."
Albright is an active member of St. Mary’s, according to Father Bill Hammer. He said Albright is part of the church’s youth group and choir. He’s known to the congregation as a talented singer and drummer.
“They are part of our family and when anything happens in anybody’s family, everybody wants to gather around and support and that’s what we are doing today in a way that we can,” Hammer said.
Father Hammer led the group in prayer, especially for the medical staff taking care of Albright.
“Since we can’t all crowd into the intensive care unit that he’s in, there’s no way for hundreds and hundreds of people to do that but we can crowd together here and then send that prayer with them,” Hammer said.
