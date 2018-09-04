Charity looking to save more than 400 pigs in hoarding case

FALMOUTH, KY (FOX19) - Local and national rescue organizations are currently looking for new homes for more than 400 pigs in Pendleton County, KY.
Atti’s Acres, a sanctuary and rescue for potbellied pigs, explained the state has taken possession of at least 458 pigs from a hoarding case in Falmouth -- but crews believe the number is reaching closer to 600.
The charity group said many of the pigs are malnourished, pregnant, and in distress. They’re asking for volunteers to help save the pigs, who are pets.
“We have never seen a hoarding case of this magnitude,” Josh Carpenter Costner, Director at Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina, said. They are working with other rescuers to save the pigs.
The charity said there is currently a Sept. 14 deadline for vetting, spaying, neutering and transporting pigs to approved homes.
“It’s a lot of work. Before they can be moved, the state requires they have health checks, micro-chipped, etc..." Costner said. "A lot of that is what we’re doing this week.”
Crews learned about the situation early last month.
“When I first arrived at the location of these pigs, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," Jodi Vigar Dawson of Atti’s Acres said. "I had never seen anything like this before.”
Dawson said he was the first rescuer on the scene.
Officials said the couple who lives on the property has been warned by the state multiple times.
The woman, they said, told them she adopted 15 pigs a few years ago. Workers said those pigs weren’t spayed or neutered.
“Just a huge amount of pigs here maybe 4 to 8-months-old who are pregnant," Costner said. "We have pigs here that have been giving birth repetitively for the past three years.”
Rescuers said the cost to care for the pot bellied pigs is nearing $40,000. Anyone who would like to help should head to PigAdvocates.com.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.