Clarksville woman pleads guilty to 2016 hit-and-run

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - A Clarksville woman has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a 2016 accident that took the life of a neighbor.
Kinese Joseph, 23, appeared in Clark County Court No. 3 Thursday to enter into a plea agreement for a level 5 felony causing the death of 74-year-old Carl Humphrey in November 2016. She was sentenced to 15 additional months of home incarceration starting Thursday, which added to what she has served pretrial — several days in jail and a year and a half on home incarceration.
If she successfully completes the home incarceration program, she would be eligible for expungement of the case earlier than the traditional eight-year wait.
Humphrey was raking leaves outside his home in the 1000 block of Redwood Drive when Joseph hit him with her car, the News and Tribune previously reported. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
In court Wednesday, emotions ran high as Humphrey’s wife, Helen, addressed the defendant.
“I just can’t understand why a young lady would run my husband over and not stop,” Helen Humphrey said. “Why? He could have been saved.”
Both she and Joseph cried as she continued. “I loved him, he was my life, and now he’s gone,” Helen said. “Nobody should have to go through what we’ve gone through. We all miss him.”
Also in court were Humphrey’s son and a family member with Joseph, who took the opportunity to address Humphrey’s family — something she said she’d wanted to do since the beginning of the case.
“I felt if I came to you I’m going to make more pain,” Joseph said. “It was never my intention to take someone’s life. Today I am here to express how sorry I am.”
Joseph said she wanted to tell the story of what happened that day. She said she had been driving and felt as though she may have hit something, but when she looked, she didn’t see anything or anyone, so she continued driving.
“If I ... saw Mr. Humphrey, I would never have left him,” she said. “He was a husband, father, grandfather ... It is something I will deal with the rest of my life wherever I go.”
After the hearing, Helen Humphrey talked about the kind if person her husband had been.
“He was a lovely person,” she said. “He was a very good person. It’s just so sad.”
She said while it was good to hear Joseph’s apology, “It’s not going to bring him back.” She added that she will forgive Joseph some day.
“You make a lot of mistakes when you’re young and hopefully she won’t make any more,” she said.
Joseph reiterated her remorse following the hearing.
“I’m sorry,” she said. “I’m really sorry. It hurt me to see her sit there. She needs her husband with her and I took that away from her and I am really, really sorry.”
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he’s satisfied with the sentence — 18 months already and 15 more to go.
“I was very important to us to get a conviction in this case as quickly as possible to get justice for the victims and a resolution that the victims were happy with,” he said.
“She did receive a substantial sentence. So there will be a long, lengthy period where her freedom is restricted.”
He said it’s rare in cases like this for there to be long sentences where the offender serves time in jail.
“It’s very difficult to obtain lengthy prison sentences for non-violent offenses,” he said. “And in this case although unfortunately a death did result, the offense for which she was convicted was only leaving the scene of an accident and not causing a violent act to happen.”
