Following Alabama blowout, UofL turns attention to home opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football coach Bobby Petrino said he and his team are looking forward to opening Cardinal Stadium on Saturday against Indiana State.
The facility has undergone a major facelift that includes the closure of the open end of the stadium and the addition of field-level luxury suites, among other enhancements.
“I’m hoping we have a big crowd and they’re into the game,” Petrino said at his weekly news conference Monday. “The stadium looks great and I’m really excited to be back at home this week.”
The overall seating capacity for Cardinal Stadium -- no longer called Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium -- will increase from approximately 55,000 to about 61,000. The name change is part of the fallout of disgraced pizza mogul John Schnatter’s reported use of a racial slur on a conference call this year.
The Cards welcome 1-0 Indiana State, an FCS team that won its opener over Quincy, 49-0 last week, and snapped its 14-game losing streak in the process.
“Their defense is well-coached,” Petrino said of the Sycamores. “It’s a good game for us because they are going to run a lot of different pressures and bring guys. They don’t run a normal base defense. I was just really impressed on how well they were coached.”
After an offseason packed with preseason hype ahead of the Alabama game, Louisville got embarrassed on national television Saturday night. The reigning national champions and preseason No. 1 Crimson Tide continued their dominance over out-of-conference, Power 5 teams in season openers and breezed to a 51-14 triumph.
Despite some confident talk from UofL’s offensive line before the season opener, the Cards could only muster 16 rushing yards against Alabama. That was a point Petrino talked about Monday.
"We have to establish a running game and establish an identity, he said. “We went into the game thinking we had that, but they did a good job of shutting it down. We need to find out who our running back actually is for the rest of the season.”
UofL and ISU kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
