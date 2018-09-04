FORECAST: Third day in a row of 90s expected

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We remain under the heat core again Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky expected much of the day.
A couple pop-up thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon.
The thunderstorm chance will kick up slightly for Wednesday with still a hot day expected.
A cold front will tease the region Thursday and Friday with scattered thunderstorms and very warm/humid conditions. The remnants of Gordon will merge with another front to our west …keeping the highest of rain totals just to the northwest of WAVE Country … for now. We will monitor that path carefully.
The front itself will slowly slide in Saturday evening into parts of Monday. This is when very heavy downpours will be possible. The front will try to clear WAVE Country early next week but that is still questionable at this time.
