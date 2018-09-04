Homeless man, a convicted felon, accused of squatting in city official’s home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homeless man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a city official’s home, stealing some things and squatting in the house while the official was out of town.
Steven Adam Trusty, 39, was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation on Aug. 30, according to his arrest report. That’s when an LMPD officer noticed Trusty was in possession of the Metro employee card belonging to EMS CEO Neal Richmond, as well as a Louisville Metro Fleet card.
Trusty admitted to the officer that he had taken both cards from a home he had broken into, the report said. He also admitted he is a convicted felon, and that he stored a shotgun in a closet of the home while Richmond was out of town. The officer found the gun where Trusty said it was.
Trusty is charged with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
