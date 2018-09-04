Hundreds gather to pay respects to John Asher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A public visitation for the public face of Churchill Downs began Tuesday morning with an emotional tribute on the track.
A place known for its noise and excitement was silent as a hearse carried the body of John Asher, the Vice President of Racing Communications, around the historic racetrack twice.
As the hearse turned onto the home stretch, Steve Buttleman, the Churchill Downs bugler, performed a version of “My Old Kentucky Home” and the procession paused at the finish line. A video highlighting Asher’s passion and dedication to his career closed out the touching tribute.
Asher died August 27 after suffering a heart attack while on vacation with his family. He was 62 years old.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Jockey Club Suites at Churchill Downs. Asher’s funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cathedral of Assumption.
