John Asher: Procession will make final trip around Churchill Downs track before visitation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Visitation for John Asher, a giant in the horse racing industry, will be Wednesday at Churchill Downs.
Asher was the face of Churchill Downs for many years and had a love for the sport others couldn’t help but find infectious. He died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 62 while on vacation with his family.
It’s only fitting that before his visitation begins, Asher’s body will take one last trip around the track at Churchill Downs.
The hearse carrying him will be escorted by outriders. As Asher makes his final trip around the track, Churchill Downs' bugler Steve Buttleman will play “My Old Kentucky Home," a song synonymous with the Kentucky Derby.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jockey Club suites. Hundreds are expected to pay their respects.
Asher’s funeral is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
