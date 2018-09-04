Make it a Goode Morning! 9.4.18

The heat is about to take a break, but the humidity will only ramp up in the coming days. So a give and take it appears.
Yes, some of the moisture from “Gordon” will get involved in our weather, but before that even happens...a cold front will influence our rain chances.
Rain chance breakdown:
This afternoon: Very spotty with areas along and north of the Ohio River more at risk for a couple downpours later.
Wednesday: More clouds than blue sky. Expect spotty downpours/showers in the afternoon but nothing widespread.
Thursday: Cold front drops in form the north. T-storm coverage starts to tick upward a bit more. This will especially be true the more north you are.
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms once again. Mainly in the afternoon and along/south of I-64.
Saturday: The cold front starts to fade off the made. Still expecting scattered thunderstorms. Will there be downpours around for the football games? Too early to say for sure. But be aware of that chance.
Saturday night/Sunday: Another cold front moves in from the west...this time with deep tropical moisture thanks to Gordon. And while the core of its moisture is currently forecast to track juuuuuust to our north/west, it will still “enhance” the rainfall rates with the cold front itself. This means we will need to monitor the downpours carefully during this period for some very impressive rainfall rates. If the track of the core of Gordon shifts more south, then we have a whole other ballgame. But as I mentioned, that doesn’t appear likely at this time.
Next week: The main question is whether or not the Sunday cold front can push south? Or will it stall? The difference is sunshine and highs in the 70s/80s vs cloudy/stormy and mid 80s. I would lean toward the latter for now based on the trends. In fact, once the front fades next week ...the heat will build back in and more 90s will be possible.
Autumn may begin in 18 days, but summer is going to fight to the end it appears.
More on the video!
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.