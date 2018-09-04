Make it a Goode Morning! 9.4.18

Saturday night/Sunday: Another cold front moves in from the west...this time with deep tropical moisture thanks to Gordon. And while the core of its moisture is currently forecast to track juuuuuust to our north/west, it will still “enhance” the rainfall rates with the cold front itself. This means we will need to monitor the downpours carefully during this period for some very impressive rainfall rates. If the track of the core of Gordon shifts more south, then we have a whole other ballgame. But as I mentioned, that doesn’t appear likely at this time.