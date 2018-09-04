Marshall County High honored with 911 Hero Award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The student body of Marshall County High School were honored on Tuesday with the annual 911 Hero Award.
The award is given every year during the Kentucky Emergency Services Conference.
Three students traveled from Marshall County to Louisville to accept the award at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Normally, the award is presented to one person, but this year, it’s going to the entire student body at Marshall County High School, for the students acts during a mass shooting in January, that claimed two lives, and injured more than a dozen others.
Devan Edwards helped take a classmate to the hospital after the shooting, but says he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.
“I wouldn’t say I was,” said Edwards. “It was a heroic act...but it was just right place right time. It’s just the right thing to do the right thing to do.”
The Marshall County E-911 director nominated the student body for the hero award.
