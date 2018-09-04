Mecum Louisville returns to KY Expo Center for annual car auction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, has returned to Louisville for its annual classic car auction.
An estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods, and more are expected to cross the auction block, from an estimated 20 states as well as Canada, inside the Kentucky Exposition Center.
On Friday and Saturday, September 7-8, Mecum Louisville 2018 will be open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available in advance for $100, $200 after auction starts, and includes admission for two to the auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger get in for free.
Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Mecum Louisville 2018 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network for 14 hours, while the entire auction will be live streamed.
