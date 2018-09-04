Mecum Louisville returns to KY Expo Center for annual car auction

On Friday and Saturday, September 7-8, Mecum Louisville 2018 will be open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available in advance for $100, $200 after auction starts, and includes admission for two to the auction days. General admission tickets are available in advance for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger get in for free.