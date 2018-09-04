New badges bring focus to STEM programs in Girl Scouts

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - Millions of young women spend time learning new skills and earning badges through the Girl Scouts. With the addition of 30 new badges focused on STEM related skills, many are hoping to see their girls take an early interest in science and technology.
The junior girls in troop 156 have a blast in Girl Scout meetings. "It's the perfect thing for me," said Madeline Ronau, 9.
"My favorite badge is probably the pet badge," said Carissa Walsh, 9.
Their programs don’t skimp on the fun stuff but STEM activities are always at the forefront for the girls.
“I always say I’m where crafts go to die. But when it comes to chemistry or math, that’s where I can really pull it in," said Misty Ronau, troop leader.
Now, the Girl Scouts is encouraging millions of young women to get involved in STEM programs and careers through new badges. They have 30 new badges for all levels of scouts, helping to get young girls interested in science in technology from a young age.
“So every different level, there are progressive skill-building activities that a girl can succeed in and feel good about to go on and take the next step,” said Jackie Ford, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO.
Over the next three years, Ford said they want 2.5-million girls to get into the STEM pipeline, setting them up for careers that little girls aren’t always encouraged to pursue.
“I experienced that as a young girl, I wasn’t encouraged to go into the science fields, that was more for the boys. But we’re a part of that change, some things are changing but we’re going to accelerate it,” Ford said.
Badges for programs like cybersecurity and engineering are rewarding the girls for learning new skills. Ronau said by exposing the girls to new careers and programs, she sees them getting inspired.
“It was something they see they can do, they see the people who do it and then they chase that,” Ronau said.
An added focus on STEM now is planting the seeds for future careers.
“I truly believe that our girls can be more than users of technology. They can be inventors of technology. They can be inventors of technology, they may invent the next A.I. artificial intelligence, they may invent the next cure for a serious illness. So they’ll be part of that,” Ford said.
“When I grow up, I wanted to be a scientist,” Walsh said.
