New digital job training available near Ft. Knox

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new pilot program has launched near Ft. Knox to help military spouses and veterans fill remote and telework positions.
Connected Nation just launched its Digital Works program, a one-of-a-kind job-creation program developed specifically to meet the growing demand for online and digitally trained workers, thus offering a flexible and highly portable employment option suited to meet the unique needs of the spouse and veteran community.
Connected Nation has placed nearly 900 Digital Works graduates living in both rural and urban settings in remote work jobs.
The program provides an entry point for digitally-based customer support positions. The work goes beyond training and job placement, to long-term career guidance and mentorship while addressing the need for skilled workers to fill positions, both remotely, online and over the phone.
“We know the telework job market is one of the fastest growing segments in the work force today,” said Connected Nation CEO Tom Ferree. “Particularly applicable to the military spouse and veterans, mainly because of its flexibility and high degree of affordability. One of the biggest challenges facing the military spouse community right now.”
Classes last about 4 to 6 weeks
