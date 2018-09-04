Newburg neighborhood shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the person who shot a man several times in the Newburg neighborhood this morning.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quail Court. Police have not released many details, but a man who lives in the area rushed to help the victim told WAVE 3 News what he saw.
“We heard boom, boom, boom, about six shots, and my wife said, 'oh, my God, shots,” said Daniel Dearmond. “I know it was. I ran out the back door here and ran up there and heard somebody moaning. I seen a guy, up against a car, he’s bleeding, holding his leg and apparently he got shot.”
Dearmond says the victim was calling 911, but there was a language barrier so he grabbed the phone and gave the information to emergency dispatchers.
LMPD said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with has non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).
