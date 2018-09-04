Newburg neighborhood shooting under investigation

Louisville Metro police were called to the 500 block of Quail Court on a shooting around 10:30 a.m. (Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | September 4, 2018 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated September 4 at 3:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the person who shot a man several times in the Newburg neighborhood this morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quail Court. Police have not released many details, but a man who lives in the area rushed to help the victim told WAVE 3 News what he saw.

Louisville Metro police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Quail Court on Sept. 4.
“We heard boom, boom, boom, about six shots, and my wife said, 'oh, my God, shots,” said Daniel Dearmond. “I know it was. I ran out the back door here and ran up there and heard somebody moaning. I seen a guy, up against a car, he’s bleeding, holding his leg and apparently he got shot.”

Dearmond says the victim was calling 911, but there was a language barrier so he grabbed the phone and gave the information to emergency dispatchers.

Daniel Dearmond heard the shots from his home nearby. He went outside to find the shooting victim.
LMPD said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with has non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

