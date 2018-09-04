Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off 2018 season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 35th annual Angel Tree Campaign has officially kicked off.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Salvation Army is making registration appointment letters available to families residing in Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, and Spencer Counties who seek Christmas assistance for their children.
The first step for families seeking assistance with gifts and toys for their children is to pick up a registration appointment letter. All interested parents or guardians must pick up an appointment letter between September 4th and September 28th, in order to return for the registration period in October. The letters provide a specific date, time and location for registration and give details on what type of documents and information are needed at the time of their appointment.
Registration appointment letters can be picked up at the Salvation Army Male Campus, located at 911 S. Brook Street, at the front reception desk, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Angel Tree campaign allows The Salvation Army, through a generous community, to help lift the burden for struggling families during the holiday season by providing needed clothes, toys and food for Christmas.
In 2017, The Salvation Army of Louisville served more than 7,000 children and 2,500 families with Christmas assistance.
