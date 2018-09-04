Trump’s rollback of pollution rules to hit coal country hard

Doris Keller, right, and her daughter, Annabeth Keller, talk outside their camping supply store Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cross Lanes, W.Va. Doris Keller said she likes President Donald Trump’s plan to roll back pollution controls on coal-fired power plants, even though she lives near one. President Donald Trump picked West Virginia where he announced rolling back pollution rules for coal-fired power plants. But he didn’t mention that the northern two-thirds of West Virginia, with the neighboring part of Pennsylvania, would be hit hardest. (AP Photo/John Raby) (AP)