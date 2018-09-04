University of the Cumberlands cuts tuition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of the Cumberlands has announced a large tuition cut starting in the Fall of 2019.
Tuition for on-campus, undergraduate students will be reduced from $23,000 to $9,875. The 57 percent tuition reduction will impact every student on the Williamsburg campus, whether they are an existing student, or a new, incoming student.
The tuition reduction initiative is called The Cumberlands Commitment. University President Larry Cockrum says under this new plan, UC hopes all students will know that, with Cumberlands, there is a clear and affordable path to a college degree.
The tuition reduction will not affect the online or graduate programs.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.