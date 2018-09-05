Angel’s Envy moving forward with plans for distillery in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Angel’s Envy is moving forward with plans for a new distillery in Henry County.
According to The Henry County Local newspaper, the company is planning to build a barrel storage warehouse and distillery in the 4600 block of Campbellsburg Road. The would be approximately 354 acres of land to build on.
Phase 1 would include the construction of three barrel storage warehouses, 59,000-square-feet a piece. Construction would start, if approved by Fiscal Court, in fall 2018.
Phase 2 would include the construction of two additional warehouses, the Henry County Local reports. A distillery similar to the Louisville Distilling Company’s (LDC) Louisville warehouse would then be built within five to eight years.
LDC promises an estimated more than $1.7 million in tax revenue to be brought back to Henry County after both phases are completed.
The paper reports that the barns, lake and cemetery on the property would remain and the distillery and warehouses would be around 1,800 feet from the road.
The traffic would be nominal, according to a distillery representative, with only four to six trucks traveling the road per day. The main entrance will be approximately 1,000 feet from the surrounding residences.
The company also promises to purchase 35,000 local bushels of corn, as well as stillage to be given to farmers for cow feed. They also say there will be other opportunities for grains and increased purchases.
