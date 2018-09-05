Celebrate Freddie Mercury’s 72nd birthday, all for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 72nd birthday, you’re invited to celebrate all for a good cause.
Celebrations are being held all day, all around the globe. Here in Louisville, you can party all day at Hard Rock Cafe at Fourth Street Live!
Hard Rock Cafe staff will be dusting off their catsuits and donning their fake mustaches to become Freddie For A Day on Wednesday, Sept. 5, to raise funds and awareness for the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the fight against AIDS and HIV.
The party will feature Freddie-style attire, $2 mustaches with proceeds going to Mercury Phoenix Trust, a photo-op, and Full Contact Karaoke to perform of Queen’s greatest hits. There will also be live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Freddie For A Day is about having fun. But it also has the more serious aim of raising money to fund the ongoing work of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which has been funding grassroots HIV/AIDS organisations around the world since 1992.
For more information about how to donate, click here.
