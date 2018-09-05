Clark Memorial Bridge to completely shut down every night starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An increase in crashes on the Clark Memorial Bridge in work zones has prompted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close the bridge overnight every day for the remainder of a painting project.
The overnight closures will begin Sunday, Sept. 9. Starting that night, the bridge, known by locals as the Second Street Bridge, will close at 8 p.m. each night and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.
The Clark Memorial Bridge carries US 31 across the Ohio River and is used by many to avoid the bridge tolls on I-65.
KYTC said that in the last six months, 38 crashes have been reported in the work zone, with many serious crashes happening during the evening and overnight hours.
Crews noticed an increase in crashes earlier this year and KYTC took measures to prevent them.
“Some of these steps included the addition of signage, rumble strips and the presence of law enforcement in the work zone," Matt Bullock, Chief District Engineer for KYTC’s District 5 office in Louisville, said in a press release. "Unfortunately, work zone crashes have continued to rise with nearly half occurring after the last safety measure was put in place. We’re implementing overnight closures to minimize crashes that may cause life altering impacts to motorists and crews.”
Exceptions to the overnight closures will happen after University of Louisville home basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center.
On those nights, one northbound lane of the bridge will remain open to help with traffic flow until “the majority of the traffic has exited the area.”
Painting crews have been present on the bridge for about six months. During the day, the outside lanes in both directions are closed to accommodate crews. This will continue.
During the winter months, all lanes of the bridge will be open around the clock as construction is paused for the weather.
The painting project is not scheduled to be fully completed until November of 2019.
