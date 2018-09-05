Clark Memorial Bridge to completely shut down every night starting Sunday

“Some of these steps included the addition of signage, rumble strips and the presence of law enforcement in the work zone," Matt Bullock, Chief District Engineer for KYTC’s District 5 office in Louisville, said in a press release. "Unfortunately, work zone crashes have continued to rise with nearly half occurring after the last safety measure was put in place. We’re implementing overnight closures to minimize crashes that may cause life altering impacts to motorists and crews.”