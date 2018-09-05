2 crashes creating traffic mess on I-71 South between I-265 and I-264

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two separate crashes on Interstate 71 South in Jefferson County have created a traffic nightmare for drivers.
The crashes were reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials confirmed one wreck, involving five vehicles, happened on I-71 South near mile marker 8.2. That’s just past the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) for drivers going southbound.
Another crash happened a few more miles down the road, near mile marker 5.2, which is just before the exit for the Watterson Expressway (I-264).
TRIMARC cameras show a long traffic backup in the area.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
