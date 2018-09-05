2 crashes creating traffic mess on I-71 South between I-265 and I-264

Two separate crashes on I-71 South are backing up traffic.
By Laurel Mallory | September 5, 2018 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 6:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two separate crashes on Interstate 71 South in Jefferson County have created a traffic nightmare for drivers.

The crashes were reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials confirmed one wreck, involving five vehicles, happened on I-71 South near mile marker 8.2. That’s just past the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) for drivers going southbound.

Another crash happened a few more miles down the road, near mile marker 5.2, which is just before the exit for the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

TRIMARC cameras show a long traffic backup in the area.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

