Dilapidated apartment complex in South Louisville one step closer to revival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In a few months, construction on the Arcadia Apartments will begin. The sale between the owner and buyer is not final but apartment developer and manager group Middleburg is ready for change.
The Arcadia apartments have not been kept up. Many fines have been issued, many of them ignored by the previous owner.
The vacant apartments attract squatters, making the complex a magnet for criminal behavior.
“I know the difference between gun fire and fireworks and I've become very educated,” Maria Utley said.
Utley is on the neighborhood association and lives near Arcadia.
She and other neighbors have spent a year pressing the city to do something about the dilapidated mess in her back yard.
“It is going to be so rewarding to see the transformation of this property from what is really a blighted, run down property to something that is really renewed and still affordable to the residents in this community,” Chris Finlay, of Middleburg, said.
Finlay said Middleburg is weeks away from owning Arcadia.
The broker of the purchase said Middleburg put a lot of money up up front and expects to close in a few weeks.
“You are going to have people around, it’s not going to be vacant," David Badgett said. "So I think it is going to help the subdivision especially.”
At one point, $450,000 worth of work needed to be done to repair Arcadia. The city slapped 92 violations on the property.
Now, developers with Middleburg want to bring new life to the property with a complete rehab.
The layout will remain the same. They are hoping to entice teachers, firefighters and police officers with discounted rent.
Utley said it feels like a perfect fit.
“It's just phenomenal,” Utley said. “Middleburg’s profile and footprint across the country in revitalizing housing is unlike anything I’ve seen.”
For the people who currently live at Arcadia, their leases will not be terminated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.