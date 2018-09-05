Do not eat, do not buy Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, FDA warns

The alert is related to the original recall of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal in June 2018.
The FDA says this second alert was issued because the CDC has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to the cereal, so they are reminding consumers to not eat it.
The administration is urging consumers to check their homes for any remaining Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal and if any is found, discard it.
The recall is for all Honey Smacks cereal on the market within the cereal's estimated one-year shelf-life, according to the FDA’s website.
However, the FDA warns that Honey Smacks products with earlier dates could also be contaminated.
The administration also asks consumers to report to them any retailers who are still selling the cereal.
