FORECAST: T-storms returns later today

ALERTS: Locally heavy downpours the next few days
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another hot day expected, but not as hot as previous days.
Clouds will increase throughout the day with thunderstorms developing later on. The timing of the rain looks to be more toward evening at this time.
Expect a decent amount of scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday as a front pushes close from the north. Locally heavy rain with some of those.
The weekend will feature another front from the west that will have Gordon’s moisture with it.
Very heavy rainfall rates expected with that rain with Sunday/Monday taking the brunt of that risk as it stands now on timing.
Stay close to the forecast for future updates and potential alerts.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, late day t-storms (30%); HIGH: 92°
TONIGHT: Few t-storms (30%); LOW: 75°
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 88°
