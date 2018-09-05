Gov. Holcomb outlines Next Level Connections program

The toll increase will impact Class 3 and above vehicles. For example, the tolls for a Class 3 vehicle will increase from $16.33 to $22.04 (electronic card) for the entire 157-mile trip. For a Class 5 vehicle, the toll will increase from $44.46 to $60.02. The IFA will consider the agreement at a meeting later this month. With the increase, the rate per mile will remain lower than nearly all other similar roads across the country.