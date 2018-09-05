Holiday World to close for corporate buy-outs

SANTA CLAUS, IN (WAVE) - A pair of corporate “buy’outs” will close Holiday World & Splashin' Safari to the public for two Sundays in September.
Kimball International and Kimball Electronics will close the park on Sunday, Sept. 9. Toyota Indiana will close the park the following Sunday, Sept. 16.
Close to 20,000 employees and family members from Kimball and Toyota companies are expected to visit the parks during the buy-out days.
The park will be open on Saturday, Sept. 8 and 15.
Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends begin Saturday, September 22, and run through October 28.
Season passes for the 2019 season are available at their deepest discounts through Sept. 14.
