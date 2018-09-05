Injuries reported in fire at business on Camp Ground Rd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been hurt in a large fire at a business in southwest Louisville.
MetroSafe confirmed the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Camp Ground Road. That’s the American Synthetic Rubber Company.
The fire is still burning as of 7:10 p.m. At this time, it’s not clear what part of the plant is on fire or how it started.
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene.
The person who was hurt was burned, according to MetroSafe. His or her injuries are minor.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services issued a LENSAlert to notify the community of a heavy fire. At this point, there is “no impact to (the) community," according to the alert.
This story will be updated.
